Sissalas And Grunshis Change Old Order In Accra

Mohammed Ali Mardah, newly coronated chief of Sissala Community at

the ceremon



Two ethnic communities in the Greater Accra Region, the Sissala and the Grunshi now have new traditional authorities, a departure from the previous order when the former was responsible for both groupings.

This followed the demise of Alhaji Idrisu Mardah who led the Greater Accra Grunshis and Sissalas for two decades.

A colourful ceremony presided over by the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Usman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Council of Zongo Chiefs last Sunday saw the coronation of Mohammed Ali Mardah as chief of Sissala community and Ibrahim Umar Morjor as chief of the Grunshi community.

Both chiefs also immediately appointed their supporting councils who would assist in managing their cultural and administrative matters.

The occasion was also used to undertake the 40 day post-transition special prayer for the late Alhaji Mardah who died on May 27 2019.

In attendance were some Ga chiefs, Muslim clerics and other dignitaries including Abubakar Siddique Boniface, a representative from the Office of the Vice President and Kuoro Abu Sukabe Ninia (V) the President of the Buwa Traditional Council in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region.

The leaders of the two ethnic groups jointly explained in a statement that the decision to separate the chieftaincy linage was to promote effective and transformational leadership.

“We promise to continue to maintain the good relationship that existed since time immemorial as we cannot afford to sacrifice that for any reason” the statement read.

The Grunshi Chief, Alhaji Morjor in an interview expressed his desire to champion education as a tool to improve the socio-economic development of his people.

He urged all parties to eschew deviant acts that have the potential of sowing seeds of discord and disrupting the peace and harmony existing between the various ethnic groups.

By Issah Mohammed