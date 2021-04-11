Somanya Hotel ‘Wife’ Killer Busted

The man behind the last week murder of the lady at a Guesthouse in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region has been apprehended by the Police to assist in investigation.

The suspect, who gave his name as Charles Tetteh, at the Guest House records has now been identified as Prosper Negble after the police accosted him.

He was also identified as the husband of the deceased, Believe Sakitey.

The suspect last week stormed the guest house with his wife and allegedly stabbed her to death with a knife.

The Police later found a knife at the scene with stained blood and wrapped in black polythene that had been kept under the mattress by the suspect after he allegedly committed the crime and bolted.

Acting Eastern Regional Police spokesman, Sergeant Francis Gomado who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online at press time, Sunday said the Police Saturday upon investigation invited family members including the husband of the deceased to the Somanya District Police to assist in getting relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

According to him, on arrival at the Police station, a worker at Gameli Guest House (name withheld) identified the husband of the deceased as the man who came in with her to lodge at the guest house.

The Police said the cleaner informed them that the suspect sent her three times to buy him things from a shop which made him curious hence deliberately observed and took notice of his identity.

Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed that two other workers (names withheld) also corroborated the identity of the suspect when sent to the crime scene.

He said, the suspect has been interrogated, cautioned, and detained to enable police to put him before the court for remand on Monday.

Background

The manager of Gameli Guest House at Somanya Low-Cost last week reported to the Police that a young lady was found dead in one of the rooms in the Guest House on Sunday, April 5, 2021, after the young man by name Charles Tetteh, together with the deceased, lodged at the Guest House.

The deceased and the suspect as gathered per their booking they were supposed to check out by mid-day on Monday but hours later the two were not seen coming out, the receptionist decided to check on them.

The Guest House manager narrated that after knocking on the door several times, the receptionist realized that nobody responded and therefore, she decided to open the door herself since the door was not locked only to find the woman lying in a pool of blood.

The manager reported to the Police and an investigator was detailed to the scene in which the Police saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed with only her underwear but Tetteh was nowhere to be found.

A lady’s handbag belonging to the deceased was found in a chair in the room and when it was opened, an identity card was found in it which had the name Believe Sakitey.

The Eastern Regional Police Spokesman said that a phone number at the back of a Yellow Fever Card was also found in the bag and when the person was called the elder brother of the deceased, Bright Kekeli responded and said the deceased was the younger sister.

Kekeli was asked to report at Somanya Police Station and he, together with other family members including the parents came and identified the deceased.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Somanya