Stunning Wedding Photos Of TV3 Newscaster Ayisha Yakubu Surface

Ayisha Yakubu

Stunning photos of TV3’s television presenter, Ayisha Yakubu have surfaced on the internet after her private wedding came off on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The newscaster was seen in a turquoise and silver coloured dresses with ‘gele’, her husband went for a boubou in a similar colour.

Ayisha Yakubu was seen in all smiles with the husband during the ceremony.

Ayisha Yakubu is a Ghanaian journalist and an evening news anchor with TV3.

Below are some pictures from the wedding ceremony.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke