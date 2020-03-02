Some Common Slip- Ups In English (2)

This is the second part of my piece on common slip-ups in English. The first part was published in the DAILY GUIDE of February 24, 2020.

Additionally, carefully take note of the following common slip-ups in English:

Senior brother

The following sentences are incorrect: Philip is my senior brother. Mavis is my junior sister.

To express age difference, use either ‘elder’ or ‘younger’ as an attributive adjective. In terms of expressing difference in position or rank, use either ‘senior’ or ‘junior’. Examples: Frank was my senior at school. David was my junior at school.

Therefore, the incorrect sentences should be corrected as follows: Philip is my elder brother. Mavis is my younger sister.

Point of call

The following sentence is incorrect: Having arrived in Accra, my first point of call was the bank.

The correct expression is ‘port of call’ (Not: point of call). Hence, the sentence should be corrected as follows: Having arrived in Accra, my first port of call was the bank.

Pull resources

The following sentence is incorrect: Three close friends have pulled resources to start a new business.

In context, the correct word is ‘pool’ and not ‘pull’. As a verb, pool means ‘to collect money, information, etc. from different people so that it can be used by all of them’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Three close friends have pooled resources to start a new business.

Actions and inactions

The following sentence is incorrect: The actions and inactions of the chief executive officer collapsed the company.

Whereas ‘action’ is a countable noun, ‘inaction’ is an uncountable noun (mass noun). Therefore, drop‘s’ in ‘inactions’.

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: The actions and inaction of the chief executive officer collapsed the company.

Aside English

The following sentence is incorrect: Aside English, Maths is my favourite subject. The correct expression is ‘aside from’. Don’t omit ‘from’. This expression is synonymous with ‘apart from’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Aside from English, Maths is my favourite subject.

In Ghana Here

The following sentence is incorrect: In Ghana here, by-laws don’t seem to work. The addition of ‘here’ to ‘in Ghana’ is wordy and superfluous.

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Here in Ghana, by-laws don’t seem to work.

Converge in

The following sentence is incorrect: Delegates of the party have converged in Accra for their annual congress. The correct expression is ‘converge on’; it’s a mixed expression.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Delegates of the party have converged on Accra for their annual congress.

For the records

The following sentence is incorrect: For the records, Kofi has never travelled abroad. ‘For the record’ is a fixed expression; therefore, drop’s’ in ‘records’.

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: For the record, Kofi has never travelled abroad.

The electorates

The following sentence is incorrect: In 2020, Ghanaian politicians will solicit votes from the electorates. Drop’s’ in ‘electorates’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: In 2020, Ghanaian politicians will solicit votes from the electorate.

In as much as

The following sentence is incorrect: Komla was an unusual journalist in as much as he didn’t have formal training in journalism. The expression ‘inasmuch’ is one word and not three separate words.

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Komla was an unusual journalist inasmuch he didn’t have formal training in journalism.

Take serious

The following sentence is incorrect: Don’t take her serious. The expression ‘take somebody or something serious’ is wrong. The correct expression or idiom is ‘take somebody or something seriously’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Don’t take her seriously.

Raining season

The following sentence is incorrect: Floods often cause havoc to many residents of Accra during the raining season. The adjective is ‘rainy’ and not ‘raining’. ‘Raining’ is the progressive tense of the verb ‘to rain’, e.g. It is raining in Accra.

Hence, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Floods often cause havoc to many residents of Accra during the rainy season.

Portable water

The following sentence is incorrect: Many Ghanaians in rural communities lack portable water. In context, the correct word is ‘potable’. As adjectives, potable means ‘(of water) safe to drink’, whereas portable means ‘able to be easily carried or moved’ as in ‘I’ve bought a portable radio’.

Therefore, the incorrect sentence should be corrected as follows: Many Ghanaians in rural communities lack potable water.

To be continued…

The author is a writer and a proofreader

Writer’s email: anthokyei@gmail.com

By Anthony Kwadwo Kyei