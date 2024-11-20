Stakeholders Move To Enhance Biosecurity Standards In Livestock, Aquaculture

Participants at the workshop

Stakeholders at a recently held workshop on biosecurity have expressed the need for a collaborative approach to achieve full implementation of standards in improving livestock and aquaculture sectors in the country.

They also called for continued advocacy, capacity building, and policy alignment to strengthen biosecurity in the country’s poultry, piggery, and aquaculture sectors.

The workshop was organised by the African Women in Agribusiness (AWIA) and the African Women in Animal Resource Farming and Agribusiness Network (AWARFA-N) Ghana, in collaboration with the Sustainable Employment through Agribusiness (AgriBiz) programme by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

The initiative aims to support the establishment of regulatory structures that will improve biosecurity protocols and certify farms meeting these standards, paving the way for greater food safety, environmental health, and economic growth within these vital sectors.

Ghana presented progress made thus far, including findings from extensive research studies, validation workshops, and stakeholder dialogue sessions.

The workshop marks a milestone in the journey toward the implementation of the Biosecurity and Biocertification Framework.

This framework provides essential guidance for the adoption of biosecurity standards that protect animal health, secure food safety, and promote environmentally sustainable practices across the industry.

The Biosecurity and Biocertification Framework was developed through an inclusive approach, engaging local communities, farmers’ associations, government bodies, and international partners.

This gathering also served as a collaborative space to share insights, address challenges, and gather valuable feedback.

The participants also called for consistent funding through government budgets and donor contributions as well as the building of technical capacity among extension officers to support certification processes.

They advocated for a follow-up action which is necessary to establish a residue monitoring plan for aquaculture.

“Monitor and evaluate implementation phases to adapt the framework as needed,” they added.

A Daily Guide Report