Vote For NPP To Protect Free SHS- Bawumia

Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, and the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to do everything possible to protect gains made by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.

This, he said could be done by voting massively for the New Patriotic Party and all its candidates across the country during the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Dr Bawumia made the call in an address read for him by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, during the launch of National Education Week 2024 in Accra.

The week-long annual event, which had the theme “The Education Transformation Agenda; evidence from 2017,” attracted educational experts from across the globe to discuss and share ideas on the state of education in the country, share best practices, and present papers, among other things.

The Vice President indicated that the huge investment made so far by the NPP government since 2017 had brought about a massive development at various levels of education in the country.

He enumerated the various interventions and policies, including the Free Senior High (FSHS) Policy, which were among the things Ghanaians should use their votes to protect from being canceled by any other government.

Welfare of Ghanaians

Dr Bawumia cautioned Ghanaians to think critically about whom they should vote for and not let any propaganda or liars deceive them into voting for politicians who might only be interested in winning elections and not in the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Commendations

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, praised the President for allowing him to serve the people of Ghana during his first and second terms of office in government.

He also commended the Chief of Staff for what he termed “Motherly love shown to him when he was a Deputy Minister and also as a Minister for Education.

The Education Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, pledged to continue to work hard towards the development of the nation’s education sector and all other sectors of the economy.

BY Daniel Bampoe