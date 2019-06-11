Stanbic Completes AFCON Promo Draw

Officials of Stanbic, Visa and Joy Sports in a pose after the draw

Stanbic Bank has completed its special African Cup of Nations (AFCON) promo draw at the Aviation Social Centre, Accra.

Arranged by Stanbic Bank, in collaboration with Visa, with support from Joy Sports, the promotion sought to fly the Visa users of the bank.

On Saturday, names of two lucky customers‒ Javier Galindo Medrano, Stanbic Heights, Airport City and Abdul-Salaam Tahiru, Spintex branch‒ were announced in draw.

They joined two other customers‒ Isaac Gyaw Obuobi from Takoradi and Daniel Christopher Tetteh-Hesse, Stanbic Heights branch‒ who emerged winners in the first draw.

In all, the bank will be flying the four customers, a staff of Stanbic Bank and their spouses, making it 10 for this year’s AFCON in Egypt.

The Head of Personal Business Banking, Nana Dwemoh Benneh, at the draw conducted by the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) said, “Today, we are rewarding three lucky customers. We want to encourage our customers to continue banking with us. We have more packages for them. We thank visa for partnering us.”

And responding to the positives of the campaign for the bank, he described it as successful.

The package includes an all-inclusive package.

“We want our customers to know the card they use. We have seen much more excitement in our customers after the campaign. It has indeed attracted more customers,” he added.

A Visa representative, Adoma Peprah mentioned that the promotion was designed to offer a life-time family experience “for our customers during this Total AFCON. Our mission is to connect the world anywhere anyway. Our customers with the Stanbic Bank Visa should expect more.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum