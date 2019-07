Ghana Black Stars

Each member of the the Black Stars has pocketed $30,000 as a qualification bonus after topping Group F with five points.

The said amount was agreed on before the start of the competition.

The honorarium is in honour of their work, having drawn two games against Benin and Cameroon and picking all points against Guinea Bissau.

On Monday, the Stars will play second placed team of Group E in Ismailia for the quarter final ticket.