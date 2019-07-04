‘I Am Used To Criticism’

Coach Kwasi Appiah

After guiding Ghana to top Group F in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, Coach Kwasi Appiah says he is used to criticism.

Ghana, finishing Group F with five points, before the 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau, recorded two streak stalemates against Benin and Cameroon.

That generated heated criticism from most football circles; and to the Black Stars trainer, the verbal attack has not affected him negatively.

He said in a post-match press conference that the nature of his job and criticism are bedfellows, and that he dwells on the positive aspect and strive for perfection as a trainer.

“If you are not used to criticism, especially in careers like this, then you can’t succeed. The most important thing is that you deliver.

“What l normally do is l draw positives from constructive criticism and improve on them,” Coach Appiah said in a post-match press conference on Tuesday.

And responding to the approach for the upcoming games, he said, “We will take a game as it comes, there are no more minnows in football.”

He attributed his side’s win to a pep talk he had with the team at recess.

“l was not happy with how they approached the first half due to tactical indiscipline on the part of part of some of the players, so l urged them on to lift their game in the second half,” Coach Appiah indicated.

Striker Jordan Ayew and midfielder Thomas Partey scored in the 2-0 feat.

Ghana next face Tunisia at the 1/16 stage on Monday.

The Black Stars has since 1963 dominated the Carthage Eagles (Tunisia), winning five and drawn one of their six meetings.