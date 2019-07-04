Centre Of The World Golf Set To Rock Tema

Dignitaries on the high table at the media launch

This year’s Centre of the World Golf is set to rock the Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC) on July 13. Tee-off is 8:30.

Arranged by the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), in partnership with TCGC under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry, Arts & Culture, the 18 -hole open event is expected to attract not less than 160 golfers from the local and diaspora fronts.

The event was birthed by the Ghana Centre of the World Project, which seeks to position and market Ghana as the desired and most preferred tourist destination in Accra.

At the media launch of the event in Tema on Tuesday, Akofa Dokosi, Deputy CEO of GTDC, who stood in for the CEO, said, “This project is expected to translate scientific and historical facts into tangible monumental structures and tourism that will stand the test of time and serve as national monument for tourism band educational purposes.”

“One of the four projects seeks to achieve is the transformation of TCGC into a world class leisure resort with the capacity to host PGA certified tournament’s,” s he added

The newly-elected captain of TCGC, Dr. Nana Yaw Ani, commended the organisers for their efforts.

“It’s not easy securing sponsorship. If we have the Meridian passing through our golf course, then we are blessed. It can serve as a tourist attraction site,” he added.

The event, one of the many activities of ‘Year of Return’, is being sponsored by

SIC Insurers, Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra City Hotel, GFZA and Japan Motors.

At stake are trophies and ‘Year of Return’ souvenirs.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum