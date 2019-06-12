Stars Prepare For Bafana Test

Stars’ training session

Ghana’s Black Stars yesterday resumed their training session after Sunday’s pre-AFCON Namibia friendly blushes.



The head trainer, Kwasi Appiah, took his final 23 players through their paces in an intense session.



Ghana is preparing for their second test against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana this Saturday before the team flies out for Egypt next Thursday.



The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Benin on June 25, 2019, at the Ismail Sports Stadium.

The Stars are housed in Group F with defending champions Cameroun, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.