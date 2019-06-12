NPP Youth Get Balls, Jerseys

Nana B making the presentation

The Oforikrom Constituency Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken delivery of footballs and jerseys.

The presentation was made by Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), the National Youth Organiser of the NPP.

He donated the footballs and jerseys to help the Oforikrom NPP Youth Wing to organise sporting activities in the constituency.

Nana B made the presentation during the inauguration of the Oforikrom NPP Youth Working Committees on Sunday.

He also donated a brand new motorbike to assist the youth in the area in their operations.

Nana B stated that football is a major activity to unite the people, hence his timely donation.

He added that it is his wish the Oforikrom Constituency Youth Wing of the NPP would use sports to win more votes for the party.

Nana B said the NPP is determined to increase its votes and retain power in 2020, and the youth wing would lead the campaign.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi