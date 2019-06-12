Kenpong Secures Hotels For AFCON Fans

Kennedy Agyepong, CEO of Kenpong Group



A powerful reconnaissance delegation from Kenpong Travel & Tours has secured a hotel accommodation (Pyramid Resort) for soccer fans ahead of the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The team, which is currently in Cairo, has secured rooms for the expected many soccer fans willing to travel to the historic country of Egypt to rally behind the Black Stars.

The leader of the delegation, Charles Hammond, said, “We are done with all documentation regarding reservation for fans. The hotel located in a very serene area has neat facilities, comfortable and relaxing rooms.”

“It’s just an hour drive from Cairo to Ismailia; well conditioned buses are also at our disposal to ferry fans to and fro the stadium on match days. Fans wanting to travel with us are in good hands and we promise to render a top notch service,” he added.

Kenpong Travel & Tours, one of the leading travel and tours companies in the country, is in talks with the Youth & Sports Ministry to airlift soccer fans for the biennial soccer festival scheduled for June 21 to July 19.

Ghana is in Group F with defending champions‒ Cameroun, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

A package of $2,620 per person covers air ticket, accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner, internal transport, match tickets and tour visits.

From The Sports Desk