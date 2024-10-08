Stars Start Sudan Preparations In Accra

The senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, held their first training at the Accra Stadium yesterday.

The Black Stars will take on Sudan in the Matchday three and four games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Twenty-five (25) players have been invited for the games. However, four players are currently in camp, namely, Jojo Wollacott, Elisha Owusu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Antoine Semenyo arrived in camp on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League duo, Frederick Asare of Asante Kotoko and Isaac Afful of FC Samartex were expected to join camp yesterday.

The remaining players were expected to join camp later in the day (yesterday) for their first training session at the Accra Stadium.

Supporters were allowed to watch the first training session of the team.

However, the training sessions today and tomorrow will not be opened to the public.

Otto Addo and his side are in search of their first win of the qualifiers after a 1-0 defeat against Angola in their opener before a 1-1 draw against Niger.

Following the frustrating start to the qualifiers, the Black Stars sit third in Group F with just a point.

The first leg of the doubleheader will take place at the Accra Stadium on Thursday, October 10, with the return leg set for October 14 at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya.