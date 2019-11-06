STMA Gives Over GH¢150,000 For Scholarship

K.K Sam

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has so far disbursed an amount of GH¢153,248.00 to 77 tertiary students under the decentralized scholarship programme.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), K. K. Sam, who disclosed this, said that about 969 teacher trainees from the Holy Child Training College in the metropolis had benefitted from the teacher trainees allowance in the 2018/2019 academic year.

The MCE indicated that social intervention programmes like the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) had been implemented in 33 communities with 499 household beneficiaries, with an amount of GH¢202,560 being disbursed to them in the area.

K.K. Sam disclosed this when he addressed the assembly’s meet-the-press session in Takoradi on the theme: “Deepening Democracy at the Local Level: The Role of the Media”.

The MCE said in a bid to improve upon agricultural sector and to provide adequate food for the growing population and employment to the teeming youth, the STMA selected rice, maize, pepper and cassava as the initial produce under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He mentioned that a total of 3,520 beneficiaries made up of 2,574 males and 1,036 females received seedlings to be planted on their farms.

He further indicated that STMA had registered all the beneficiaries of the LEAP programme on National Health Insurance Scheme.

He mentioned the Takoradi Library Complex, Sekondi Youth Centre, Kokompe bus terminal and Sofokrom haulage terminal as some inherited projects the assembly had completed which were in use.

He also revealed that the STMA had introduced one-household one-dustbin initiative to improve upon sanitary conditions in the metropolis.

“Under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) programme, about 100 households have also benefitted from the one-household one-toilet programme,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi