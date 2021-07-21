Stocking National Blood Bank Is Our Collective Responsibility-Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Wednesday led the staff of the Information Ministry and members of the Ministry’s Press Corps to donate blood to stock up the National Blood Bank.

They targeted to donate 100 unit pints of blood to the blood bank at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following a report of shortage of blood at the facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who personally donated blood to set an example for others, encouraged everyone and corporate entities to volunteer to donate blood for a just cause.

“We must donate blood to save lives and so I want to appeal to everybody and corporate organisations to help in stocking up the blood bank,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah added.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Blood Service, Dr Justina Kordia Ansah, said donating blood was a civic responsibility of every citizen, adding that persons between 17 and 60 years with a sound mind and good health condition qualify to donate blood.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic had affected voluntary blood donation, especially from schools, and thus, entreated corporate bodies and individuals to help stock up the blood bank.

Dr Kordia Ansah explained that persons with hypertensive and asthmatic conditions would not be allowed to donate, saying that prospective donors were taken through medical screening and required to answer questionnaires before being cleared to donate blood, in order not to compromise anyone’s health.

She advised donors should drink more water and fluid to replenish the lost blood after donating blood, adding that they’re not supposed to drink alcohol, drive long distances, or climb high heights.

Chief Director of the Information Ministry, Mamle Andrews, lauded the sector Minister for the initiative and praised all donors for showing patriotism for a just cause.

Some corporate organisations including Cocoa Processing Company, Kasapreko Company Limited, Accra Brewery Limited, Awake Mineral Water, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, and Fanmilk Ghana Limited donated products and souvenirs to the donors in appreciation for their voluntary service.

