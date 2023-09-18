Stop Peddling Lies Against Me – Asenso-Boakye To Kennedy Agyapong

Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, who is also Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has demanded of Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, to stop peddling falsehood against him.

In a press release, the minister stated that “my attention has been drawn to some regrettable remarks made by Hon Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and aspiring presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party at a rally held in Accra on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

“The said remarks are to the effect that a certain minister of state from Bantama had told delegates to vote for his Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be elected presidential candidate of the party so as to become more attractive to Ghanaians after four years of HE John Mahama’s imminent presidency. Even though he did not explicitly mention my name, I am currently the only minister of state from Bantama, so I reasonably assume he is referring to me.

“This blatant lie is not only ludicrous, but also politically puerile. The NPP Government is deeply committed to working hard to improve the well-being of Ghanaians and by so doing earn their continued goodwill.

“The false attribution by Hon Kennedy Agyapong is clearly a mischievous lie deliberately made with the sole intention to cause disaffection for me, sully my good standing within the party and neutralise whatever leverage I have on the delegates.”

His view about the party’s presidential primary, he said, is widely known to the party members, and it is that “Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the extraordinary candidate that the NPP needs to break the eight.”

He has urged all to disregard Ken’s remarks and to rather focus instead on building unity that will serve as the bedrock for winning the 2024 election.