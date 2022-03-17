Student In Murder Case Discharged

Adolf Eshun hiding his face from the cameras after he was discharged

One of the three students, who were arrested for allegedly killing a navy rating, operating as a bolt driver in Sekondi in December last year, and put before a Sekondi District Court, has been discharged by the court.

The 18-year-old student of Bompeh Senior High School in Takoradi, Adolf Eshun, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case.

He was charged alongside two other students, Patrick Baidoo, 19, and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku, 17, over the murder of Leading Seaman (LS), Okyere Boateng.

Adolf Eshun was discharged last Monday by the Sekondi District Court, presided over by Her Worship Rosemary Edith Hayford, after the Attorney General cleared him of all charges.

In its advice to the court, the Attorney General’s Office said although Adolf on December 22, 2021, ordered a Bolt for suspects Patrick Baidoo and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku, who had told him they were stranded, he was not an accomplice to their crime.

The Attorney General, therefore, cleared him but charged the two others with conspiracy to murder and murder.

The case was therefore, adjourned to April 11, 2022.

Joseph Evans Abeka, Counsel for Adolf Eshun, said his client may be willing to testify if he is invited by the police later in the course of proceedings to help their case.

“Our client has never been involved, so the AG rightly advised that he shouldn’t be prosecuted. He should be discharged, so he has been discharged. If in future the police need him to come and testify, he will come. He is a free man. He has never committed any offence. It is just an unfortunate situation that is why he was on remand,” the lawyer added.

The three students were arrested by the Western Regional Police Command for allegedly setting fire on the navy rating at Bakado near Sekondi, leading to his death.

The unfortunate incident happened in the evening of Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The navy rating who was with the Western Naval Command in Sekondi was operating as a Bolt driver on that fateful evening to complement his income, when he was allegedly attacked by the suspects.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi