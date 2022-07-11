Support Security Agencies To Tackle Crime-NR minister

Shani Alhassan Shaibu addressing the Muslim community during Eid-Ul Adha celebration in Tamale

The Northern Regional Minister who doubles as the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has called on residents of the region to extend their support to security agencies to assist them to tackle criminal activities in the region.

“Let us support the security agencies by exposing suspicious people and actions very early and promptly. This would enable us fully enjoy the fruits of the Government’s investment in all aspects of the economy.”

The Northern Regional Security Council(REGSEC) has beefed up police patrol at vantage points in the Tamale metropolis to tackle the criminal activities in the region.

“As you can see security in the Metropolis has been beefed up and the Police are patrolling to ensure that every one goes about their business without any hindrance.”

In recent times there have been robberies, snatching of cars, and other criminal activities in the metropolis which has resulted in the beefing of police patrols.

The Northern Regional Minister made this known during the Eid-ul Adha celebration in Tamale and called on Muslims in the region to pray for peace because there cannot be any development without peace.

He thanked all the Imams, Chiefs, Religious Leaders, and Opinion leaders for their cooperation and support for sustainable peace in the region.

“In the quest also, let us continue to maintain the peace and security we are currently enjoying as a region and country at large.”

Mr. Shaibu reiterated that Government is continuously making very strenuous efforts to make the country a better place for all Ghanaians noting that government will continue to remain resolute towards the expansion of infrastructure and offer social services to grow the economy.

“We have to put aside any form of partisanship and division and come together as one people with solutions to address the issue. I call for the prayer and support of our Ulemas, Imams, and the entire Moslem congregation during this period. We shall surely overcome it as a determined and committed Government.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale