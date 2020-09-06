Suspected Robber Arrested With Weapons In Tamale

Suspect Alhassan Imrani with the weapons at the Northern Regional Police Command

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested Alhassan Imrani 38, with fire arms and ammunitions in the Northern Region.

A police report indicated that on September 5, DSP Mick Omari Boakye, Tamale and Divisional Crime Officer I/C D/Const. Vincent Nketiah assisted by Tamale Patrol team arrested the suspect upon a tip-off.

The suspect was transfered to the Divisional Headquarters in Tamale with a report that he was involved in a case of robbery reported at the Tema Regional CID.

The police conducted a search in the suspect’s residence at Banvim, and retrieved 3 Pistols, 4 mobile phones, 1 black HP laptop, 1 AK47 assault rifle bat, 1 G3 empty magazine, 6 registered vehicle number plates, 1 plier, 98- auto45 live Ammunitions, 165 auto389 live Ammunitions, 4 pistol empty cartridges and 1 white Toyota Highlander with registration no. GW 3241-20.

Further enquiry pointed to a spraying shop where one ash color Toyota Highlander with its front and rear bumpers removed suspected to have been snatched at gun point in Tema was recovered and same has bren kept for evidential purpose.

The suspect has been detained at the Northern Regional Police Command to assist with investigations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale