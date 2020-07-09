Suspected Togolese Busted At Registration Centre

THE KPONE District Police command have initiated investigation to unravel the nationality of a 35-year-old suspected Togolese who attempted to register in the ongoing voter registration.

Elvis Kokou Segla was said to have gone to the Assemblies of God Church registration centre in Saki in the Kpone-Katamansu District of the Greater Accra Region to obtain a voter identification card when he was arrested.

The suspect who was holding an old voter card was reported to have admitted to be a Togolese but wanted to register because he has resided in Ghana for more than a year.

Confirming the arrest to DGN Online, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Herbet Sosu, Crime Officer of the Kpone District Police explained that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday July 7, 2020 and brought by three men who lodged a complaint against him.

According to him, the suspect was spotted at the registration centre at about 4pm trying to register for the voter card and he was arrested.

He said police have initiated investigation into the matter because the suspect claim his father hails from Togo but mother is a native of Anloga in the Volta Region.

According to the police chief, the suspect who is still in police custody would be prosecuted after investigation is completed as police is yet to meet any of his relative.

From Vincent Kubi, Kpong