Tagoe Sisters To Shake ‘Altar 2019’

Tagoe Sisters

Renowned gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters, has been named headline artiste for the 2019 edition of the ‘On The Altar’ gospel concert in Accra.

The annual gospel event is being organised by the Church of Pentecost, Nungua District Youth Ministry, ABG Memorial Temple, and it is scheduled for Saturday, 27 April.

The event is under the theme: ‘On The Altar – Let the Nations Rejoice’ (1 Chronicle 16:31) and it is expected to bring together a lot Christians to praise and worship the Lord.

There will be a lot of soul-touching performances from the Tagoe Sisters.

Aside the duo, will also be performance from Osofo Maame Grace Gakpetor, Jackson Quaye, Minister Kwabena Bieni, the Nungua District Mass Choir and the Area Mass Choir.

The event is aimed at bringing gospel legends and worshippers together to praise and pour their burdens on the altar of God.

According to organisers, the event is absolutely free and starts at exactly 3:00pm at the ABG Memorial Temple, opposite the Goil filling station at Nungua C5.