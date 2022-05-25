‘Take Advantage Of Skills Development Interventions’

Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh interacting with some of the granduands during an exhibition

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer of the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, has charged the youth to take advantage of various skills development interventions provided by the agency to acquire skills that would enhance their economic well-being.

Madam Yankey-Ayeh made the call in an interaction with journalists at the graduation ceremony of over 300 women who had completed various forms of apprenticeship and vocational training at Adenta and Amasaman in Accra on Thursday.

She reiterated that President Akuffo-Addo’s priority is to ensure many youth acquire hands-on training that will empower them economically.

The graduation ceremony forms part of a joint project between GEA and the Mastercard Foundation, under the Young Africa Works Project, designed to create employment, and provide the youth with dignified and fulfilling jobs three years ago.

She explained that start-up kits were also provided to graduands to help them put into use the entrepreneurial skills they acquired.

She added, “Our target as GEA was to create 39,000 jobs, and three interventions were under the programme, one of it is what we are witnessing today, We realise that for many people who go through training or receive a skill, they are not able to turn it into a business venture or a viable business, so we came up with a programme where we support and assist the youth to turn their skills into businesses or viable ventures.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, for her part, said the apprenticeship through entrepreneurship programme, is not only sustainable but would also go a long way to reduce the inequality gap in society.

150 youths comprising 70 per cent women in the Adentan Municipality were trained in the entrepreneurship programme in fashion, beads making, bakery and confectionary and cosmetology, among others. They were presented with certificates and start-up kits, while 315 women were also presented with start-up kits at a similar ceremony at Amasaman in the Ga-West Municipality.

Another ceremony held in Tema on Friday, also saw 110 youths graduating in various craft.

Start-up kits including oven, dryers, sewing machines, clothes, shampoo were among the items presented to all graduands at Adentan, Amasaman and Tema.

More youths have received the apprenticeship in various parts of the country, with about 4,000 more expected to receive training in the coming months.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah