TaMA Embarks On Decongestion Exercise

Mayor of Tamale Sule Salifu with the Northern Regional Minister , Shani Alhaasan Shaibu during the decongestion exercise in Tamale

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) has embarked on a decongestion exercise around the Tamale interchange ahead of its commissioning by President Akufo-Addo tomorrow, March 29, 2022.

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Sule Salifu led the assembly’s task force to decongest the central business district.

The mayor of Tamale appealed to traders to desist from selling around the Tamale interchange adding that they have instructed the Ghana Police Service and the task force to arrest anybody who goes against the orders and prosecute them.

“Because the investment that has gone into the construction of this interchange is huge and so it’s only proper we derive the needed benefit from it.”

According to him, the traders around the central business district have been asked to move to the Kukou market where provision has been made for them to sell their products there.

“We have been engaging with the various unions in Tamale to create Satellite markets so that we can avoid any congestion within the central business district.”

Mr. Salifu thanked the chiefs in Tamale for their support to ensure that there is discipline on the streets of Tamale.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the first interchange in the northern sector tomorrow.

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo, cut sod for the commencement of the multi-million dollar Tamale Interchange project, funded under the $2 billion China Synohydro deal.

The project is aimed at enhancing inter-urban and national traffic flow, reducing the cost and risk of doing business, thereby enhancing trade within the Saharan regions.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale