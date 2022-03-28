Ya Na Enskins A/R Police Commander As Sing Lana

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II has enskinned the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Sing-Lana Alhaji Naa Iddi Lansah Seidu as the Divisional Chief of the Sing Traditional Area in the Kumbungu district of the Northern region.

DCOP Sing-Lana Alhaji Naa Iddi Lansah Seidu went through all the customs and traditions before he was finally enskinned by the Ya Na at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi.

Hundreds of supporters from Sing and its environs accompanied Sing-Lana to the Gbewa palace for the ceremony.

Communities like Tolgu, Gbali, Magn, Sheini among others are under the Sing-Lana’s paramountcy.

At the Gbewa Palace in Yendi, the Ya Na urged the Sing-Lana to ensure that the Sing Traditional Area is developed for the betterment of his people and Dagbon as a whole.

He appealed to the IGP to always allow the Sing-Lana to come to the palace whenever he is needed to play a traditional role in Dagbon.

“ Even though you are a public servant you are also a chief in Dagbon and your people will need you and so I will appeal to the IGP to allow you to come anytime we call on you to play a role at the palace.”

Speaking to journalists after he was finally enskinned, the Sing-Lana Alhaji Naa Iddi Lansah Seidu thanked the King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na for believing in him to rule the people of Sing.

He, however, lamented about the lack of water potable, quality health, education, roads and assured us that he would work tirelessly to ensure that life is better for his people.

Sing Lana, therefore, appealed to his people to maintain the peace the traditional area is enjoying to enable investors to come to the area and invest in developmental projects.

He called on his people to give him the maximum support to transform the Sing traditional area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi