Tamale International Airport Comes Alive Today

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is set to commission the Tamale International Airport today, August 22, 2023.

The $70 million Phase 2 of the Tamale Airport project began in March 2020, and it includes a new terminal building that is fitting for the status of the airport as an international airport.

The project also includes a first-class 5km road that links the airport with the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway, a new car park, and commercial vehicle parking. Additionally, the airport project features an ultra-modern Hajj Terminal that will be dedicated to Hajj operations, making Tamale the hub of Hajj operations in Ghana.

The airport project is expected to enhance revenue generation for the Ghana Airport Company Limited while accelerating the potential increase in domestic travel. Furthermore, the project will help position Tamale as a sub-Saharan airport and support programmes of the Northern Development Authority to enhance access to agricultural products.

The Tamale International Airport’s commissioning ceremony will be attended by many dignitaries. Several government officials and stakeholders in the aviation industry will also be present. The opening of Tamale International Airport is expected to bring tremendous opportunities for the Northern region of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi