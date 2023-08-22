We’re Sponsoring Bawumia For Primary– Northern NPP MPs

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs and stakeholders in the five northern regions of Ghana have announced plans to finance the upcoming NPP Super Delegates Conference.

The Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, said that the MPs and stakeholders firmly believe that the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is the right person to lead the party into the 2024 elections and break the eight-year cycle jinx.

The MPs and stakeholders, therefore, plan to cover the cost of water, food, transportation, and any other expenses associated with the conference.

Habib Iddrisu explained that no specific amount has been budgeted, but they are ready to bear whatever costs are incurred during the conference.

He reiterated their conviction that Dr Bawumia is the best candidate to lead the party in the upcoming elections, and said that they want to support him as he participates in the Super Delegates Conference so that he can focus on other regions. The conference is scheduled to take place in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East, and Savannah regions.

Dr Bawumia, a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has served as Vice President since 2017, alongside President Nana Akufo-Addo. Under their leadership, Ghana has experienced significant economic growth, attracting foreign investments and implementing major infrastructure projects.

“There is no budget with a specific figure, but we have come to the conclusion that this is what we will do to help the Vice President as he participates in the Super Delegates Conference so that he can focus on other regions. We have not set a figure of GH¢100 or GH¢200, but we are prepared to bear whatever costs are incurred.”

“Because of the Vice President’s background and the work he has done, as well as his participation in this election, we want to be able to support him so that he can focus on other regions.

“We are convinced that he is very competent to lead the party, and we are convinced that he is the best person to lead the party to break the eight-year cycle. This is a small token we can give to help him,” he told Accra based Citi Fm.

By Vincent Kubi