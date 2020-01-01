Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO Asked To Step Aside

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. David Z. Kolbilla , has been asked to step aside for investigations into allegations leveled against him.

A document signed by the Chairman of the TTH Board, Mahmoud Nassir-Deen and sighted by DGN Online, indicated that the Tamale Teaching Hospitals Board at its sitting on 31st December, 2019 agreed that to uphold the principles of transparency and fairness, Dr. Kolbilla should be asked to temporally step aside and that an acting CEO should be appointed to make way for an independent investigative committee to be set up by the Ministry of Health to look into the allegations.

Subsequently , the Governing Board of the facility has appointed Dr. Kareem Mumuni of the University of Ghana Medical School as acting Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, effective January 2,2020.

” At the boards sitting in May,2019, members unanimously agreed and recommended Dr. David Kolbilla to the public services commission for interview and subsequent confirmation as substantive CEO. The public services commission notified the board in October,2019 of petitions it had received against Dr. Kolbilla and further informed the board that the interview process would be suspended for further advice from the board. The petitions had called for investigations into the allegations leveled against Dr. Kolbilla”, document stated

According to the document , after consultations with the Ministry of Health, it was agreed that an experienced individual with competencies in hospital management and administration in Ghana’s health sector should be appointed in the interim to oversee the day to day management of the hospital during the period of the investigations.

” it is therefore our desire as a board that staff , clients and all stakeholders would accord Dr. Kareem Mumuni optimal support needed to successfully execute his duties as interim acting CEO.

The board has assured the general public that it is committed to ensuring that the ultimate outcome of all its decisions results in the provision of enhanced , quality , tertiary services to its most important stakeholders.

“We therefore urge for calm, patience and cooperation from staff and all stakeholders during this period and beyond”.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale