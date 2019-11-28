Tamasco Sports Teacher Flee After Allegedly Raping Girl,16

Investigations conducted by DGN Online has revealed that Razak Alhassan aka Starboy, a sports teacher of Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco), has been on the run after allegedly raping a 16, year old student (name withheld ) of the school.

The said teacher allegedly lured the student to his friends apartment at Sagnarigu and forcibly had sexual intercourse with the victim.

The sports teacher is said to have given the victim GH¢ 20.00 after raping her.

A police medical report sighted by DGN Online disclosed that the victims hymen was broken, with some bleeding and vagina blood stained.

The medical report further stated that the victim was menstruating when the suspect forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The report indicated that the suspect used force and threats during the sexual intercourse, adding that the victim is depressed and looked lethargic.

Zakaria Faliru, uncle of the victim, told DGN Online that on 12th November, 2019 , the sports teacher of the Tamale Senior High School was assisting the victim and her brother to gain boarding facility and admission at the school respectively.

According to him , the victim and her brother went to meet the teacher for the favor he promised , but the teacher told the brother to sit and wait for the Headmaster for the admission letter.

Whiles they were waiting the teacher asked to drop the victim off to get a vehicle home but on their way the victim realized that the teacher was not going towards her direction then she questioned the teacher who said he wanted to pick up something at home before they proceed.

The suspect then drove to his friend’s house at Sagnarigu and asked her to send his bag into the room.

He said the victim whiles walking into the room, the teacher rushed in and held her tight then covered her mouth with his hand and allegedly raped her.

The suspect after sexually abusing the victim picked her on the motorbike and brought her back to the school and left her.

The victim then went home and informed her uncle about the incident.

The uncle then reported the case to the police and a medical form was issued for them to visit the hospital for medical examination.

A copy of the medical report was sent to the police station and when the police visited the school ,the suspect had fled.

DGN Online gathered that a disciplinary committee was constituted.

According to sources, the committee has submitted its report to the office of the Northern Regional Director of Education for the necessary action.

Meanwhile , a source at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service has indicated that efforts to arrest the suspect has proved futile as the suspect is on the run.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale