Efua Rockson Named Among West Africa Top 20 Marketing & Communications Professionals

Nana Efua Rockson

Nana Efua Rockson, a seasoned Marketing & Communications Professional and the Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Marketing of GLICO GROUP, currently managing GLICO Group Ltd and its six (6) subsidiary brands, has been named as one of West Africa’s Top 20 Marketing & Communications Professionals. GLICO GROUP was also named as the “Insurance brand of the Year 2019”, both at the 9th Marketing World Awards 2019.

Nana Efua who was out of the country at the time of the awards could not attend to receive the recognition in person. When presented with the award at her office on her return, she could not hide her gratitude and had this to say: “thanks be to Father Mother God for the wisdom and tenacity to continue doing what I passionately love doing; and to GLICO for the opportunity to work “magic” with the brand. I dedicate this award to all Gliconains and to all our clients who continue to believe and trust in the GLICO brand to cushion them for life!’

Working with the GLICO brand for close to eight years, Nana Efua keeps moving the GLICO brand higher and stronger. Not only has the GLICO brand become synonymous with providing customized insurance and financial solutions to Ghanaians, but is also known for being a customer-centric brand, always caring for its customers.

This year 2019 alone, the GLICO brand has received numerous recognitions in various fields. It was named by Avance Media as part of the “Top 50 Social impact companies in Ghana”. GLICO GROUP was also named as the “Best Insurance GROUP” at the 2019 Ghana Insurance Awards and the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), also named GLICO as a “Legacy brand” at the 2019 CIMG Awards.

With such brand visiblity and a commitment to provide the best for Ghanaians, it came as no surprise to see three of the GLICO subsidiaries namely, GLICO LIFE, GLICO HEALTHCARE and GLICO GENERAL making it to the Ghana Investment Promotion Company’s Top 100 companies in Ghanaranking.

Instructively, each of the companies in the GLICO GROUP is among the leaders in their categories and continues to churn out innovative services and policies that offer financial solutions to Ghanaians. The GLICO GROUP consists of GLICO LIFE, GLICO HEALTHCARE, GLICO PROPERTIES, GLICO CAPITAL, GLICO GENERAL and GLICO PENSIONS, all together providing innovative and quality insurance/ financial products and services to Ghanaians.