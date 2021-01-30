Teacher, 28, Found Dead In His Room In Koforidua

A 28-year-old teacher at the Oti Boateng Senior Secondary School (OBOSS) in Koforidua, Kofi Ofori Boadi, was found dead in his room at Betom, a suburb in the New Juaben South Municipality.

Ama Bruwah, a 54-year-old trader and an aunt to the deceased, said on Wednesday she visited the deceased around 5pm but realized his room was locked and there was a strong stench coming from the room with flies hovering all over the window.

She said she informed the police and tenants in the house and the room was forcibly opened and the deceased was found lying in a prone position and bare-chested on a mattress on the ground.

He was quickly sent to the St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Madam Bruwah indicated that the deceased also had blood oozing from his mouth and his body was in a black swollen state.

However, she said the deceased was a known epileptic patient.

Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the body had since been deposited at the St. Joseph’s Hospital pending further action.

The deceased was recruited as a volunteer at the Suhum constituency for the Ghana News Agency, during the coverage of the 2020 general elections.

GNA