Teacher Jailed 7 Yrs for Sodomizing 18 Pupils In Salaga

Natogmah Yamousa Otabil,32, a teacher at Kulpi R/C Junior High School in the East Gonja Municipality has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour by the Tamale Circuit Court.

The Tamale Circuit Court presided by His Lordship Alexander Oware, sentenced the convict for sodomizing 18 pupils of the Kulpi R/C Junior High School.

The convict earlier pleaded guilty to defilement and unnatural carnal knowledge when he appeared before the Tamale Circuit Court.

Last year, the East Gonja Municipal Education Director reported the convict teacher for allegedly sodomizing pupils of the Kulpi R/C Junior High School.

Later some pupils also accused the teacher of sodomizing them increasing the number to 18.

Subsequent, he was arrested by the East Gonja Police command and arraigned before the Salaga District court.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Tamale Circuit court where the lawyer of the teacher prayed for the court to permit his client to undergo psychiatric assessment and was granted by the court.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale