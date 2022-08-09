Businesses In WR Receive Awards

Some industry players and companies operating in the Western Region have been honoured at the 3rd Edition of the Western Regional Business Awards held at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Takoradi.

This year’s event, organized under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), recognized and rewarded excellence across all business sectors in the Region.

In all, about 40 individuals and companies who distinguished themselves in their respective businesses in the year were awarded.

KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company Limited also called Twyford ceramics, a tile manufacturing company in the Shama District received the company of the year award.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation was awarded the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) company of the year while its Executive Director, Dr. Dominic Eduah emerged as the Chief Executive Officer of the year.

The Excellence in Cocoa Processing Company of the year went to the West African Mills Company (WAMCo), a cocoa processing company based in Takoradi.

Ghana National Gas Company was awarded the Oil and Gas Company of the year – Upstream while Ghana Oil (Goil) received the Oil Marketing Company award.

The Group of Companies award went to Justmoh Group of Companies while the Women Empowerment Award also went to Diana Adjei of Takoradi – based Aseda Foundation.

In his address, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah stressed that the region believed that businessmen and women continue to fund the nation and so they needed to be recognized and celebrated.

“So we are celebrating the achievements, of our cherished entrepreneurs and businessmen and women who have attained exceptional levels of business excellence.

“These individuals have distinguished themselves with outstanding management practices to champion innovation, bring out the best in employees, and deliver superior performance”, the Minister pointed out.

He noted that even though the country is facing some economic challenges, businesses must not be swayed from achieving what they can internally to support the people.

“As a Government, we are committed to promoting and supporting local businesses to succeed”, he added.

He challenged businesses to take advantage of the various policies and initiatives by the government that seek to address sustainability in terms of improving entrepreneurial skills.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi