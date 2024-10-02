Teacher Trainee Murder Suspect Remanded, Another Granted Bail

Hannah Akosua Frimpomaa

ONE OF two suspects, Collins Ameyaw who appeared before a Tuobodom District Court over the murder of a teacher trainee of Atebubu College of Education in June this year has been remanded into police custody to re-appear on October 28, 2024.

The other suspect, Bejamin Wiafe, however, has been granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties to be justified.

The suspects appeared before the Tuobodom District Court presided over by his Worship Frimpong Manso on September 24, 2024 and were charged with murder.

Counsel for the second accused, Benjamin Wiafe, pleaded with the court for bail saying his client who hails from Tuobodam, although is a friend to the deceased, is innocent.

He told the court that though the suspect communicated with Hannah on a phone prior to her demise, it was only a coincidence emphasising his client knew nothing about her death.

The court however demanded to know if the suspects knew each other but this was answered in the negative.

The court therefore granted Benjamin Wiafe a GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties to be justified. He is also requested him to report to the police on Tuesdays and Fridays till the next sitting which comes off on October 28, 2024.

The court, however, refused bail for the first accused, Collins Ameyaw, who was arrested in Wenchi.

It must be recalled that Hannah Akosua Frimpomaa, a level 300 Basic Education Teacher Trainee at Atebubu College of Education was murdered at Misidan, a community in the Techiman North Municipality after she left home at Affumam in the Techiman North Municipality to school.

Upon reaching campus, the late Hannah realised her smart phone was missing so she used her friend’s phone to reach someone at the other end who claimed to be in possession of her phone and asked her to come for the phone in Techiman. She obliged, traced the person to Techiman but only met her untimely death.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Tuobodom