Djiku Returns To Face Sudan

Alexander Djiku

Defender Alexander Djiku is expected to make a return to Black Stars squad ahead of the games against Sudan later this month.

A late injury kept the Fenerbahçe SK central defender out of Ghana’s first two opening games against Angola and Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where the four-time African champions suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium before a 1-1 draw against Niger in Berkane, Morocco.

However, after recovering from the injury, Djiku is expected to be named in Otto Addo’s squad for the doubleheader against Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan later this month.

Ghana will face Sudan at home on Friday, October 11, before heading to Libya for the return match at the Martyrs of February Stadium on Monday, October 14.

After a difficult start to the qualifiers, the Black Stars are aiming to secure wins against Sudan to boost their chances of qualifying for the tournament that will be staged in Morocco.

However, Djiku is expected to come on board with his rich experience as the Black Stars aim for their first win of the qualifiers.

Alexander Djiku has so far made nine appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahçe SK in the ongoing season. GHANASOCCERNET