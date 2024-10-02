Mahama Promises To Audit Mining Concessions

Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, John Dramani Mahama has intensified his crusade against illegal mining, promising a comprehensive audit of all mining concessions and their owners if elected in December 2024.

Mahama, made this pledge during a “worship with the clergy” event in Accra on October 1, 2024.

He emphasized that the audit would hold concession holders accountable for any illegal mining activities on their lands.

“We will ensure that those granted mining concessions are responsible and accountable for any illegal mining activities that have occurred on their lands,” Mahama stated.

Mahama’s Mining Manifesto Under Scrutiny

John Dramani Mahama’s recent vow to audit mining concessions and tackle illegal mining has sparked controversy.

Critics point to his inconsistent stance on the issue, citing past comments that seemingly condoned galamsey.

In 2013, Mahama launched the “Stop Galamsey” campaign, but his administration’s efforts were criticized for being ineffective.

Later, in 2020, he appeared to shift blame onto the current government.

The NDC’s record on galamsey has also raised eyebrows, with some accusing the party of deliberately targeting small-scale miners while turning a blind eye to larger, Chinese-owned operations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe