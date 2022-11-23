Telcos Chamber Hints Of Tariffs Increment

Eng. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has given an indication of a possible tariff increment by its members.

According to the Chamber, its industry members may have to increase their tariff due to the present high cost of doing business in the country.

“If you consider the fact that the cost of doing business has gone up, even the water producers association have met to increase the price of water etc, so naturally what is going to happen is that the industry has to increase prices because the cost of doing business has gone up,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber, Eng. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey said.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ashigbey justified the anticipated tariff increment by arguing that many sectors have already taken the lead in adjusting their prices upwards.

He however added that, “but the individual ones I will not be able to talk about that.”

Already, players like Telco giant, MTN had earlier announced an increment in their data tariffs but have since postponed the date of implementation to enable broader stakeholder engagement.

This comes at a time when utility tariffs are up, fuel prices have skyrocketed and inflation is at an all-time high.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri