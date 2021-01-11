Tennis Club Elects New Executives

L-R: Dzokoto, Salomey, Nii Armah and Boni comprising the new executives

Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka, on Thursday held its election to choose executive officers.

Joseph Nii Armah was elected unopposed as Chairman after Dr. Abraham Oppong’s tenure came to an end, while Henry Boni became Vice Chairman, also unopposed.

Michael Salome went unopposed as the club’s secretary, while Christain Senanu Dzokoto won the Treasurer seat.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, the newly elected Chairman of Ghana Tennis Club said, “I am privileged to hold the helm of affairs of the oldest tennis club in Ghana, the previous administration did a lot for the club and it is time for us to continue the good works.”

He added, “The executives aim is to uplift this great club to the highest realm it belongs.”