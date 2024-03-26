The Fights Of A Leader

The Art of Leadership

It is important for a leader to identify the fights he must engage in so that he is prepared when the time comes for him to fight. There are some fights that a leader should be ready to engage in. Prepare yourself to fight because you are a leader.

Fight the good fight of faith . . .

1 Timothy 6:12

A leader fights against the negative aspects of his temperament. Your phlegmatic temperament, your choleric temperament, your melancholic temperament and your sanguine temperament all have negative aspects.

The slowness and the dullness of a phlegmatic temperament will fight your ability to achieve much in your work and ministry. The slowness and dullness of your temperament will make you not want to move or fight. It will tend to poverty.

The liberties of a sanguine will drive you into disorganisation, confusion and fleshly sin. The moodiness of a melancholic dampens the atmosphere. The melancholy will cause you to be judgmental and to get rid of people when they make the slightest mistake. The wickedness, sharpness and rudeness of a choleric will destroy your relationships.The hasty decisions of a choleric can lead him into rebellion. The busyness and the activity of a choleric will prevent him from waiting on God.

It is a fight to deny yourself of what you tend to do naturally! Fight the good fight to set aside your humanly inherited nature!

And when he had called the people unto him with his disciples also, he said unto them, Whosoever will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.

Mark 8:34

A leader fights against his ‘maleness’ or ‘femaleness’.

There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is NEITHER MALE NOR FEMALE: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.

Galatians 3:28

If you are a man, you will find it difficult to stay with one partner. But you must fight this male tendency and figure out how to stay with one person. The maleness of a person is also expressed through the desire for sex. This heightened desire for sex can lead you into pornography, masturbation, fornication and adultery. If you do not fight to deny yourself, you will be in big trouble as a leader!

Women will equally find themselves full of fears, jealousies and accusations. You must subdue your femaleness lest it cancels your leadership role. It is important to control your maleness or femaleness until there is no difference, whether you are a male or a female.

A leader fights to prosper.

You will have to fight to prosper. Riches are hidden in secret places. Treasures are hidden in dark places. Without a fight, you will never discover the riches that are this world.

Phlegmatic, slow and lazy men do not easily become rich because a strong fight is needed to cause the earth to yield its fruit. You have to fight to go to school! You have to fight to pass your exams! You have to fight to get a good job! Then you have to fight to be promoted! Again, you have to fight to use your money wisely.

For he that hath, to him shall be given: and he that hath not, from him shall be taken even that which he hath.

Mark 4:25

A leader fights to find a good partner for his life.

It is a fight to find a spouse. Ruth fought hard to get Boaz’s attention. It is also a fight to stay married.

And she went down unto the floor, and did according to all that her mother in law bade her. And when Boaz had eaten and drunk, and his heart was merry, he went to lie down at the end of the heap of corn: and she came softly, and uncovered his feet, and laid her down.

Ruth 3:6-7

A leader fights to build a house.

You have to fight to build a house. Most people do not own a house and will never own a house. It is worth fighting to become a house owner.

Through wisdom is an house builded; and by understanding it is established.

Proverbs 24:3

A leader fights against tribal and national stereotypes.

One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, THE CRETIANS ARE ALWAYS LIARS, evil beasts, slow bellies.

This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith;

Titus 1:12-13

Every tribe, family or nation has its tendencies. If a leader comes across as being either or the other, it will affect his ability to bear fruit on the other side.

Some leaders are also so nationalistic that they cannot reach outside their countries. It is important to distance yourself from any negative stereotypes, be more of a leader and not lean towards any smaller group!

Once you are a leader, you will engage in these cardinal fights. May God help you to win your battles!

By Dag Heward-Mills