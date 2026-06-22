Tiafoe Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Halle Final

Frances Tiafoe with the trophy

Frances Tiafoe forged American history and simultaneously hit a new personal milestone with a classy championship-match display on Sunday at the Terra Wortmann Open.

The 28-year-old downed his good friend Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 on the Halle grass to win the biggest title of his career and become the first American to lift the trophy in the history of the ATP 500 event (since 1993).

Tiafoe, who won all three of his previous tour-level crowns at ATP 250 level, dropped just seven points on serve in the final, according to Infosys ATP Stats, to cap a memorable debut appearance at the German grass tournament.

Before Sunday, Tiafoe had gone 0-4 in finals above ATP 250 level, including a defeat to Fritz in Tokyo in 2022.

He also suffered recent heartbreak at Roland Garros, where he lost a five-hour, 26-minute marathon fourth-round clash with Matteo Arnaldi, yet the American has impressed so far this grass season with a quarter-final appearance in Stuttgart and now his Halle win.

Tiafoe’s win against Fritz was his third against a Top-10 opponent this week at heristo-arena, where he also saw off World No. 10 Flavio Cobolli and No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“I’ve lost a lot of 500 finals. I’ve lost a lot of finals in my career,” Tiafoe said. “This is big. I just want to say one of my favourite scriptures: The pain that you’re feeling does not compare to the joy that is coming. Obviously, that has been proven very true.

“A couple of weeks ago, I had one of the toughest losses of my career at the French Open, and to come back and have a good week in Stuttgart and win here for my biggest title, beating the players I did, it’s a huge testimony to that quote. It’s something I’ve been living by.”