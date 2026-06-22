Tunisia Knocked Out Of 2026 World Cup After Japan Defeat

Dejected Tunisian players after the game

Tunisia have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after a 4-0 defeat to Japan in Monterrey.

The result followed an opening 5-1 loss to Sweden and means Tunisia are now certain to finish bottom of Group F.

Defeat to the Swedes saw the North African side sack coach Sabri Lamouchi and replace him with Herve Renard.

But the Frenchman was unable to inspire a turnaround, with Ayase Ueda’s double and strikes from Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito sealing an easy win for Japan.

The Netherlands and Japan are now out of reach on four points, while Tunisia are unable to overtake Sweden even if they were to somehow beat the Dutch in their final match.

For the first time, head-to-head records will determine placings when teams finish level on points, so they are unable to finish above Sweden having already lost to them.

Although, the old system of using goal difference would not have done them many favours, with the team conceding nine and scoring once across their two games. It’s all a far cry from qualifying where Tunisia topped their group without conceding a single goal.

That defensive solidity has abandoned them in North America and they join Haiti and Turkey in departing from the tournament after just two games.

Renard had called for his team to be “perfect collectively” ahead of the game but Tunisia were anything but. The 59-year-old coach will lead them in their final group game against the Dutch, but his future remains unclear beyond that.

When he was appointed last week, the Tunisian federation had said: “The agreement also states to open negotiations after the end of participation in the World Cup, for long-term co-operation based on specific sporting goals.”

Whether that translates into a proper contract remains to be seen.