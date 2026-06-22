Ronaldinho Set For Surprise Return With Italian Club Ravenna

Ronaldinho

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho could be heading back onto the pitch at the age of 46 after reports emerged that he is set to join Italian third-tier side Ravenna.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion was due to sign an agreement in Miami on Tuesday.

Ronaldinho is currently in the United States, where he has been attending the FIFA World Cup.

A source close to the negotiations confirmed the development, fueling excitement over a potential comeback more than a decade after the Brazilian last played professional football.

“I can’t wait to get back dancing with the ball again and to write a new story with Ignazio Cipriani and his family,” Ronaldinho was quoted as saying. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star added that football has always brought him joy and that he hopes to share that same spirit with Ravenna.

Despite the excitement, Ravenna vice-president Ariedo Braida suggested the move is largely aimed at boosting the club’s profile rather than strengthening the squad.

“He’s a magical player and having him registered is a huge coup for us,” Braida said. “Whether he actually plays at 46 remains to be seen, but he will be part of the club.”

If Ronaldinho does make an appearance, it would mark an extraordinary return for one of football’s most celebrated entertainers, whose last professional spell came with Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015.