Ayew Backs Black Stars To Overcome England On Tuesday

Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence that the Black Stars can secure a positive result against England when the two sides meet in a crucial Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup tomorrow.

Ghana, making their fifth appearance at the tournament, began their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama at BMO Field and now turn their attention to one of the toughest tests in the group.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, Ayew said the team remains fully focused on taking the competition one game at a time as they aim to reach the knockout stage.

“We have two important games left. We take it game by game,” the Ghana skipper said.

“We are focused on getting the three points in the next match, and after that we will think about the last game.”

England enter the match in high spirits after opening their World Cup campaign with an impressive 4-2 win over Croatia.

A second consecutive victory would secure qualification to the knockout rounds for the Three Lions.

Despite acknowledging England’s quality, Ayew believes Ghana have what it takes to cause an upset and strengthen their chances of progressing from the group.

“It’s always difficult playing at the World Cup. There are no easy games, but we believe in ourselves, and we feel that anything is possible,” he added.

A positive result against England would leave Ghana in a strong position ahead of their final group fixture against Croatia, which takes place four days later.

The four-time African champions are seeking to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

BY Wletsu Ransford