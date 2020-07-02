Togolese Arrested For Attempting To Register

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service at the Pulimakom Border Post in the Upper East Region have arrested a Togolese who attempted to acquire Ghanaian voters’ identification card.

The Togolese who was identified as Bouguiligue Kouassi Kampe was picked up in a joint Immigration-Police operation at the Bimpelle Primary School registration center at Woriyanga in the Tempane District upon a tip-off.

An official statement signed by Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta said.

It said Kouassi Kampe, who used the name ‘Yaro Kosi’ for the registration exercise and was waiting in a queue for his photograph to be taken, admitted during interrogation that he entered the country through an unapproved route.

The Togolese upon entry into the country illegally got two persons to guarantee for him, and had it not been for his arrest he could have scaled through.

“It was also revealed that Mr. Kampe had two persons who guaranteed for him to get his name into the Ghanaian voters register,” the statement added.

The statement said Kouassi Kampe has been handed over to the police and investigation is ongoing to apprehend the two guarantors.

Ghana’s border posts remain shut upon the President’s orders. Regardless of that, there have been many breaches as foreigners in neighbouring countries, especially Togo, use unapproved routes to enter.

There has been a heightened security presence along the country’s frontiers to ensure that foreigners do not enter. Many arrests have been made since the closure but with the reality of porous borders, immigration officers can only do so much to stop the illegal entries.