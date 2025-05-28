Tour Operators Honour Kofi Kusi

Kofi Kusi receiving a citation from Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah

The Deputy Director in charge of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi has been honoured for his exceptional contributions to the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA).

The honour was conferred on him by Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah, the immediate past president of TOUGHA, during a thanksgiving dinner she hosted to mark the end of her four-year leadership of the union.

Mr. Kusi received a citation acknowledging his pivotal role in enhancing TOUGHA’s visibility and fostering strategic partnerships during her tenure.

“Through your expertise and extensive media connections, you have significantly amplified TOUGHA’s visibility and highlighted our efforts across the industry. Your strategic media guidance has been instrumental in shaping positive narratives about our work,” the citation read.

It continued, “Beyond media support, your role as Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority has been crucial in strengthening TOUGHA’s collaboration with key institutions. Your counsel, professionalism, and unwavering commitment have been a pillar not only to me personally, but to the entire union.”

Mr. Kusi’s professional journey reflects a blend of academic excellence, industry experience, and dedication to national development. A proud alumnus of Prempeh College, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon, before obtaining a Master of Arts in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now UniMAC-GIJ) in 2020. He further pursued an MBA in Marketing at the Methodist University College Ghana, graduating in 2022. He also holds a Certificate in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

His service to Ghana’s tourism sector spans over a decade. From 2010 to 2014, he served as Board Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Ghana Tourism Authority. He later worked as Special Assistant to the late CEO of the Authority, Mr. Charles Osei Bonsu, from 2014 to 2017. Mr. Kusi was appointed Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs in 2018, a position he held until early 2024, when he was elevated to Deputy Director, Domestic Marketing.

Known for his strong Pan-African and nationalistic values, Mr. Kusi has played key roles in several national tourism committees and programmes, contributing to the development and promotion of Ghana’s tourism landscape.