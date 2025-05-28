Broken Heart Man Hangs

A 25-YEAR-old man, who perhaps could not stand the pain and anguish of losing a woman he dearly loves and cherish, has ended it all by committing suicide through hanging.

Nicholas Apotei, now deceased, was reportedly found hanging on a sponge, which had been firmly tied to the noose of a ceiling fan in his kitchen at Edwenasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body was found around 10am on May 24, 2025, and it was reported to the Mamponteng District police, who went for the body and deposited it in the morgue for autopsy.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that Nicholas was dating one Perpetual of Bekwai, but about one week ago, the lady decided to quit the relationship to the utter dismay of Nicholas.

All efforts by Nicholas to get his lady back into the relationship failed, so he became broken hearted and started threatening to commit suicide, which he eventually carried out on May 24, 2025.

“On 24/05/2025 at 1000 hours, Oliver Donkor of Edwinase came to the station and reported that his friend, Nicholas Apotei, aged 25, was found to have hanged himself in his kitchen at Edwinase.

“The police together with the complainant proceeded to the scene and found a lifeless body of a young man, aged about 25, wearing white knicker and a singlet hanging in his kitchen.

“The victim was found to have used a sponge to tie the noose to a ceiling fan in his kitchen whilst his iPhone 16 Pro Max was on the kitchen cabinet facing him,” a police statement disclosed.

It added that police found his feet touching the ground with a kitchen stool beside him, noting, “Body was carefully inspected but no marks of assault found, but the neck was swollen and the tongue protruded.”

Meanwhile, the police has since invited Perpetual, who is said to have quit her relationship with Nicholas, leading to the latter’s unfortunate demise, to assist in their investigations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi