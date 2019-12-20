Tourism Sector GDP Contribution Hits $1.9bn

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

The contribution of the tourism sector to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) now stands at a whopping $1.9 billion.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, made this known at the Ministry of Information Meet the Press Series on Thursday December 19, 2019, in Accra.

The purpose of Meet-The-Press encounter was to enable the Tourism Minister review the performance of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture over the year, outline the Ministry’s Projects and Programmes lined up for the ensuing year and discuss efforts at creating a conducive environment for the promotion of the Sector in the country.

She revealed that estimated spending per tourist has seen a significant increase from $1,862 in 2017 to the current figure of $2,589 per tourist.

According to her, “… average stay in the country saw an increase from 8 days to 10 days.”

On the processing of visa on arrival, she reported that there has been major reforms.

In consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Ministry of Interior, she noted that visa on arrival fee was reduced from $150 to $75, enabling a significant number of people to visit the country.

“Over 500 visas on arrivals will be processed by the end of the Year of Return.”

BY Melvin Tarlue