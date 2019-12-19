Akufo-Addo Commission’s 1D1F Tomato Processing Factory In Afienya

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a $23 million dollars tomato processing factory at Afienya in the Shia Osu-doku Constituency of the Greater Accra Region as part of Government’s “One District, One Factory” (1D1F) policy.

The total investment of the Leefound Food Stuff Ghana Limited is about $23 million US dollars, covering an area of about 60,000 square meters, including comprehensive production workshop, finished products warehouse, raw materials warehouse, packaging materials warehouse, office buildings, among others.

The facility currently has three tomato paste filling production lines and their auxiliary production equipment, with an estimated annual output of 54,000 tons of tomato paste. The factory will among others apply the double-mixing technique to mix ingredients, which will improve the speed of mixing and increase the production capacity. Four numbers of tin-plate equipment have been installed in the factory and they will produce different sizes of products ranging from 210 grams, 400 grams, 800 grams, 2200 grams, 3000 grams to 4500 grams.

Speaking at a ceremony to formally open the Greenhouse International Development Group’s Ghana Bright International Free Zone and to commission Leefound Food Stuff Ghana Limited, President Akufo-Addo, said “Shia Osu-doku like the rest of Ghana is going to see serious transformation in the period of the Akufo-Addo Presidency.

” I want you to give our Chinese friends and promoters your maximum support and cooperation so that they can make a success of this investment” President Akufo-Addo said to the Chiefs and People of the Area as well as the staff of the company.

Trade and Industry Minister

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng, in his speech indicated that Ghana has one of the highest per capital consumption of tomatoes, and that, according to available statistics, Ghana imported in 2018 alone, almost $100 million dollar worth of fresh tomatoes mostly from Burkina Faso.

“The importation of processed tomatoes is even a multiple of what we import compared to fresh tomatoes. So you can understand that there is a major opportunity for import substitution in Ghana for tomatoes and tomato products and that is why we must commend and celebrate what we are witnessing today as a major step in the import substitution programme for tomatoes and tomato products” the Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanteng stated.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, in his remarks noted that Ghana and China enjoy profound traditional friendship and Chinese companies are willing to invest and develop in Ghana. He further indicated that the entire free zone area when completed will create several jobs for the people of the Shai Osu-Doku Constituency.

“This free zone is an act in support of” One District One Factory” policy initiated by Ghana Government and plans to introduce one hundred factories and one thousand stores in the area which can create jobs, introduced technology, provide training and so on. The benefits are far beyond expectation” Ambassador Ting Wang said.

He urged Mr. Gao Jian of the Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited, promoter of the Ghana Bright International Free Zone and Mr. Wan Shoupeng of the Leefound Food Stuff Ghana Limited to ensure that they abide by the rules and regulations governing business operations in Ghana and to work hard to make the Fee Zone facility and the tomato processing factory a successful venture.

