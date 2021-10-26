Train Kills Accra Railway Manager

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Accra Area Manager of the Ghana Railways Company Limited, Ing. Michael Asante, has died from a train accident.

According to reports, he lost his life when a moving train run over him.

The unfortunate inside happened when he together with his management members were on an inspection tour of the Accra-Nsawam rail line.

According to the report, he was standing in the outer frontage of the train when they saw a naked electric wire across the route around Pokuase.

In an attempt to avoid being entangled by the wire, he jumped off the moving train, and was overrun by the train.

More soon…

BY Daniel Bampoe