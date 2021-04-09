Transport Fares To Increase-GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has made preparations to introduce new transport fares for their services that would be rendered by commercial drivers in the country.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, GPRTU has sent proposals to the Transport ministry purposely to introduce the possible fare increase in the coming days to the ministry for deliberation.

Sources say the meeting will have in attendance stakeholders to conclude on the percentage to add to the current transport fare in the country to help commercial drivers make their daily sales.

Confirming the news in an interview on Ark FM, the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, GPRTU, Richard Yaw Amankwah said the fare will be increased after deliberations with the Transport Ministry which is scheduled for tomorrow.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke